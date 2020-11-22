Xing Fu Tang Singapore Launches Exclusive Cheesecake Series For Christmas

By now, bubble tea has become an almost regular beverage that they’re no longer a special treat anymore. But Xing Fu Tang might change that for you with the launch of their new cheesecake series for Christmas.

With 4 flavour variations, there’s something to delight those who prefer lighter or heavier forms of the dessert.

Here’s what you can expect once the drinks launch tomorrow (23 Nov).

Xing Fu Tang cheesecake drinks are desserts in a cup

Most of us fancy a cheesecake every now and then, but not everyone has the luxury of time to sit and dig into a slice.

Having the dessert in an easy-to-carry cup is thus a genius solution which famous Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang has come up with.

Packing all the rich flavours and textures in a cup, you’d truly feel the joy of Christmas when you take a sip.

Fruity blends with crunchy biscuit toppings

Those who like a hint of fresh fruit in their dessert would love the Creamy Mango Cheesecake, which contains blended mango puree, fresh milk and cheese cream.

Creamy Mango Cheesecake – $5.50

Image courtesy of Xing Fu Tang

The biscuit crumbs on top add a yummy crunch to the otherwise velvety concoction.

If you don’t fancy the tropical taste as much, you can’t go wrong with the classic strawberry, which is a similar mix but with a tangy strawberry puree blend.

Creamy Strawberry Cheesecake – $5.50

Image courtesy of Xing Fu Tang

Matcha & chocolate for decadent indulgences

For those who prefer the traditional tea route, there’s the matcha cheesecake for that bittersweet punch.

Matcha Cheesecake – $4.90

Image courtesy of Xing Fu Tang

Otherwise, go all out and get the ultimate milky mixture with the Seasalt Chocolate.

Seasalt Chocolate Cheesecake – $4.90

Image courtesy of Xing Fu Tang

The festive chocolate drink takes a modern twist with a hint of Himalayn pink sea salt which complements the rich cocoa flavour.

Toasted marshmallows top off the drink, along with a sprinkle of cocoa powder which screams Christmas in a cup.

Available at all Xing Fu Tang outlets

If you’re already drooling at this point, we’d suggest locating the Xing Fu Tang outlet closest to you so you can be among the first in line to get the new drinks tomorrow.

You may find all their 10 locations here. You’re welcome.

As we approach the end of 2020, let’s reward ourselves with well-deserved treats like these. After all, we’ve survived quite a year.

