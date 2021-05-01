DIY Yakult & Mango Ice Pops Are Easy To Make At Home

Living in an Asian society, many of us probably have Yakult bottles in our refrigerators.

Filled with billions of good bacteria, Singaporeans’ well-loved probiotic drink is said to help improve digestion. And it doesn’t hurt that it’s delicious as well.

Our only gripe is that it comes in a small 65ml bottle. One could probably finish the entire 5-pack in one sitting.

A netizen recently came up with Yakult mango ice popsicles, which are superbly easy to make and look absolutely delicious to eat.

Ms Dalisay shared the ice popsicle recipe in Subtle Asian Eats Facebook group on Saturday (24 Apr), incorporating both Yakult and the ever-so-popular tropical fruit mango.

But that’s not all. The recipe calls for condensed milk too, making it the ultimate creamy combination.

5 ingredients needed for Yakult mango ice pops

According to Ms Dalisay, the recipe yields 27 ice popsicles, which will probably tide you through the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy or perhaps a Harry Potter movie marathon.

With so many popsicles to choose from, there’s more than enough to share with the fam.

The good thing about popsicles is that they’re likely to stand the test of the time in the freezer.

If the idea of milky mango Yakult goodness in our sweltering heat is enough to entice you, here’s the recipe to make it.

You will need:

2 Yakult bottles

Condensed milk (390g)

Evaporated milk (410ml)

All-purpose cream (370ml)

1-2 ripe mangoes

1.5 cup water

10 ice candy bag

All you need to do is mix these ingredients together, siphon the mixture into multiple candy bags, and freeze them.

Attempting not to devour the entirety of it during the process may be a struggle, so remember to save some for the final product.

DIY snaccs always a joy

Most Singaporeans are perhaps all too familiar with ice pops, where we copped them after school at our mama stalls at only 20 cents per pop with our classmates en route back home.

Finding new ways to zhng up local favourites while doing it justice truly is a win in our books.

Will you be trying this recipe out? Let us know in the comments down below.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.