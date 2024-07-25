Geyser explosion takes place at Yellowstone National Park, sends visitors running for safety

Tourists run for cover after geyser explosion at Yellowstone National Park

On Tuesday (23 July) morning local time, a geyser at Yellowstone National Park — located in the US — experienced a hydrothermal explosion.

According to the National Park Service, the explosion sent boiling water, steam, mud, and debris into the air, causing damage to a nearby boardwalk.

The extent of damage from the explosion is being assessed.

Incident captured & widely shared on social media

Facebook user Vlada March posted a video showing people running for cover following the explosion.

Many people, including children, started running after the blast as black debris and steam soared into the air.

“Run, run, run!” a woman shouted in the video.

Photos of the damaged boardwalk were later shared by Yellowstone National Park.

Fortunately, the National Park Service reported that there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Area where explosion occurred closed

Hydrothermal explosions commonly occur in Yellowstone when underground water at or near boiling point rapidly turns into steam because of a drop in pressure.

“Hydrothermal explosions, being episodes of water suddenly flashing to steam, are notoriously hard to predict — they may not give warning signs at all,” the US Geological Survey said on X.

As a result of the explosion, Biscuit Basin — where the incident occurred — will be closed for the remainder of the “2024 season” for visitors’ safety.

