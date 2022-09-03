Driver Allegedly Honks At Cyclists In Yio Chu Kang, Rider Blocks Car & Confronts Motorist

Driver Allegedly Honks At Cyclists Riding In Right Lane In Yio Chu Kang

Motorists and cyclists have butt heads on countless occasions, with footage of their confrontations often circulating online.

Recently, another such incident happened in Yio Chu Kang between a driver of a red Honda and a cyclist.

According to dashcam footage uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page, the driver had allegedly honked at the cyclists who were riding on the right side of the road.

Evidently upset by the gesture, one of the cyclists pulled over in front of the driver, blocking their way with his bicycle.

The cyclist then walked up to the driver’s window seat to confront them.

Cyclists seen riding in rightmost lane of road in Yio Chu Kang

The minute-long dashcam footage, seemingly from a nearby vehicle, shows a red Honda driving along a road in Yio Chu Kang.

As the car switched to the rightmost lane, it approached a pair of cyclists who were travelling in a single file. The car slowed down, as indicated by its brake lights when it got closer.

Though the clip cuts to the cyclist’s confrontation, SGRV wrote that the driver of the red Honda had sounded their horn, likely starting the cyclists.

In the subsequent scene, the cyclist in the red t-shirt caught up with the red Honda that had overtaken them and come to a stop.

With traffic at a standstill, the cyclist steered his bicycle in front of the car, creating an obstruction.

He then approached the driver’s window, confronting them with his hands on his hips.

The cyclist also gestured to the driver to wind their window down, at which point the video suddenly ends.

Cyclists should travel in the left lane as far as possible

While there’s insufficient evidence to cast any judgement on either party, it’s essential for everyone to at least know the traffic rules.

According to the Road Traffic Act, users of bicycles, tricycles, trishaws and power-assisted bicycles (PABs) must travel as close as possible to the far left edge of the road.

They should also avoid riding on the right of a motor vehicle proceeding in the same direction unless they’re overtaking it.

Perhaps, in this case, the cyclists may have been unaware of the rules. Regardless, it shouldn’t warrant the need to escalate the matter into a confrontation.

Hopefully, both parties were able to resolve their issues amicably. For those who intend to cycle on the road, do take note of the rules and regulations.

