Yiruma To Perform At The Star Theatre S’pore, Ticket Pre-Sales Start From 7 Oct

Yiruma Announces Singapore Concert On 15 Apr 2023

After a long, five-year wait, famous South Korean pianist and composer Yiruma is returning to Singapore for a concert in 2023.

With hits such as “The River Flows In You” and “Kiss The Rain”, Yiruma has made a pretty huge name for himself.

Fans can look forward to a rendition of his greatest hits, as well as tunes from his next album.

Tickets will be available via Sistic, with public sales starting from 10 Oct.

Yiruma to perform at The Star Theatre in 2023

On 5 Oct, event organiser Mode Entertainment announced that Yiruma will be returning to Singapore.

He will be performing at The Star Theatre on 15 Apr 2023.

Renowned for his moving musical pieces, millions have globally performed his work live, making him one of the world’s leading composers.

Fans can thus be sure to expect a medley of his greatest hits during the concert itself. In addition, the pianist will perform tunes from his newest album.

For those who previously purchased tickets for his cancelled show in 2020, pre-sale will begin from 10am on 7 Oct 2022.

The password to access the pre-sale ticketing platform was announced by Mode Entertainment on 5 Oct.

Public sale of tickets will start on 10 Oct, from 3pm onwards.

Mode Entertainment will release more details on the concert via their Facebook page in the coming months.

Previously cancelled show in Singapore

Back in 2018, Yiruma performed at the Star Theatre in Singapore, stunning concert-goers with signature classics such as “Love Me” and “May Be”.

He was also scheduled to return for a concert in February 2020.

However, Yiruma ended up rescheduling the event to October before postponing it again to Jun 2021.

Eventually, Mode Entertainment cancelled the concert, citing Covid-19 concerns and travel restrictions at the time.

They issued an official apology for the cancellation and offered patrons a full refund.

Featured image adapted from @modeent_sg on Instagram and Asia Pacific Arts.