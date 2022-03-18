Windows Of Flats Shattered By Small Ball Bearings Since Jun 2021

When you live in an estate like Yishun, it’s not surprising to have weird, wonderful and sometimes horrifying incidents taking place from time to time.

But it just might get life-threatening when people start throwing ball bearings at flats.

Unfortunately, this is what has been happening to 9 households in Yishun since Jun 2021.

The police are now investigating the cases.

9 Yishun blocks affected

The unfortunate blocks are 347A and 347B, Yishun Avenue 11, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

While 9 households have been affected so far, it’s mainly flats between the 8th-10th floors that have been hit by the ball bearings.

Zaobao noted that directly opposite the affected blocks are Block 323 and 324, which is separated by a canal but only less than 100m away.

Resident had 3 holes in bedroom window

A resident, Ms Xu, told Zaobao that she’d 1st heard of the incidents from neighbours last Dec.

The next day, 3 holes were shot through her master bedroom window.

Though the holes were about half a centimeter in diameter, the crack caused by the impact was about 3cm wide.

There were also glass shards all over her floor.

She called the police, but they couldn’t find the ball bearings.

Ms Xu told Zaobao that she’s heard about 9 household have been affected since Jun 2021, and strangely it seems to take place during the Jun, Sep and Dec school holidays.

Thus, residents are worried that it may take place when children are at home, and they may get hurt.

Small metal ball found

Another resident, who declined to be named, told Zaobao that she heard a loud noise from her room in Dec, while she was working from home.

She heard it a few more times, then went to be balcony to find that her window had been shot through.

This time, a small metal ball was found, and handed over to the police.

A 3rd resident, Ms Zhong, said the windows in her home have been shot through a total of 4 times in the last 6 months.

The 32-year-old is most worried about her 7-year-old child being hurt due to this.

Police investigations ongoing

Mr Louis Ng, an MP for Nee Soon GRC, told The Straits Times (ST) that police investigations were are ongoing.

The police also confirmed that reports had been filed and investigations were in progress.

A Nee Soon Town Council spokesman said they’re assisting the police. Conservancy cleaning staff are keeping a lookout for suspicious behaviour.

Mr Ng urged residents to report any incident to the police immediately, adding that they’ll “spare no effort to apprehend the culprit”.

A scary situation

Having a mysterious ball bearing shooter on the loose in one’s estate is definitely a scary situation indeed.

While the damage to property has already been considerate, it’s fortunate that nobody has been hurt by the projectiles yet.

Hopefully, the culprit is caught quickly so no injuries will result from this reckless behaviour.

