Town Council Apologises After Faulty Ceiling Board Falls & Injures Woman In Yishun

In Singapore, we often expect our neighbourhoods to be safe. So when a ceiling board fell on a woman in Yishun recently, one can imagine it to be quite a shock to the system.

The ceiling board had apparently been installed in an unsafe manner, and follow-up requests by residents allegedly bore no fruit.

Due to the impact, the woman sustained significant injuries. Residents have since urged Nee Soon Town Council to take immediate action to rectify the issue.

Ceiling board falls & injures woman in Yishun

On Tuesday (1 Mar), Mr Tan took to Facebook to express his displeasure regarding an incident that left his mother with significant injuries.

In the post, he explained that she was passing by Block 272 at Yishun Street 22 when the overhead ceiling board collapsed, dislodging several tiles.

The tiles fell right onto Mr Tan’s mother, who ended up with blood running down her neck and shoulder, reported AsiaOne.

Residents allegedly reported unsafe ceiling board before

According to Mr Tan, this was not the first time residents had raised the issue of the ceiling board that required fixing.

He claimed that residents who noticed the unsafe fixture before had brought it up to Nee Soon Town Council, who allegedly informed them that it had been fixed.

Despite the reassurance, the accident happened, explaining Mr Tan’s unhappy post.

In response to queries from MS News, Nee Soon Town Council clarified that the repair work was for another part of the linkway — not the ceiling board in this particular incident.

The Town Council has also expressed their deepest apologies and offered compensation to the victim and her family.

Barricades currently close off the linkway, so that contractors can fix the issue and prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Nee Soon Town Council has also deployed their Estate Ambassador Team to ensure residents’ safety.

Hope Town Councils will uphold safety of our neighbourhoods

Singaporeans often take pride in the cleanliness and safety of our neighbourhoods. Therefore, when incidents like this happen, people can get understandably upset.

Nevertheless, it is heartening to see residents band together and demand a solution to protect each other’s safety.

Let’s hope that the town councils can be similarly proactive too, and avoid further lapses like this again. We wish the victim a speedy recovery.

