Faeces allegedly thrown from Yishun HDB weekly since last year, used sanitary pad found too

Yishun resident frustrated by faeces allegedly thrown from HDB, NEA serves notice to flat owner

While occasional littering isn’t new in Singapore, one Yishun resident says she’s had enough after months of finding faeces-filled tissues, diapers, and even a used sanitary pad behind her HDB block, allegedly thrown from above.

The mess appears behind Block 245 Yishun Avenue 9, on a footpath many residents use to reach the nearby bus stop or traffic junction.

Now, after months of complaints and appeals, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has confirmed it’s taken action against an alleged culprit.

Woman finds faeces behind block up to 4 times a week

Speaking to MS News, the 22-year-old resident — who runs the Instagram page @jacobthewestie and asked to be referred to as Resident A — said the issue began as early as 2 Oct 2024.

While walking her dog to a nearby park, she noticed kitchen towels and diapers soiled with faeces strewn along the path. Following this incident, she made a OneService report to the Nee Soon Town Council.

Since then, the disgusting sight has allegedly returned as often as four times a week, with faeces sometimes appearing as fresh smears and at other times, in bundles dumped in the same spot.

Since she passes through the area every day, Resident A has become a witness to this constant littering occurrence.

Eventually, she made a report to the National Environment Agency (NEA) on 3 March 2025 after finding faeces smeared on a kitchen towel. NEA gave a response stating that they were monitoring the situation.

Despite this, the issue persisted, even after she switched to contacting her Member of Parliament, Mr Louis Ng.

After the election and Mr Ng’s retirement, she reached out to the new MPs expressing her disappointment.

“I have yet to see any meaningful action taken,” she said. “The issue has also worsened and there have been several further incidents involving faeces (animal or human) and soiled tissues being dumped in the area.”

Resident A called this the work of a repeat offender due to the same brand of kitchen towels being used, alongside the same littering spot each time.

Used menstrual pad disposed in area behind block

A grassroots leader liaised with NEA, which filed another case the next day on 8 May.

Speaking to an NEA contact, Resident A sent him the evidence and suggested installing a CCTV camera to catch the high-rise littering.

She told MS News that she had never seen the litter thrown directly and couldn’t definitively confirm it was being thrown from a unit. However, she found the pattern indicated it was the case.

The issue hit a new disgusting high on 22 June with at least 9 piles of faeces in kitchen towels.

She messaged her new MP, Mr Jackson Lam, on social media about it. He responded, asking to be sent an email, which she sent him alongside photographic evidence.

The final straw came a few days ago, when Resident A found a used menstrual pad on the footpath, alongside kitchen towels stained with faeces and urine.

She said the lack of action since last year was “quite disappointing and disturbing”, though she acknowledged the recency of her contact with Mr Lam.

“I feel like no matter how many times I’ve filed reports or who I’ve reported these incidents to, I’m just being ignored,” Resident A told MS News in frustration.

Resident concerned about workers & elderly people

She expressed worry about the workers who had to clean up the “biohazardous waste” weekly. Moreover, the faeces gave the place a foul stench and attracted cockroaches and flies.

Resident A had also spotted flattened faeces, likely the handiwork of very unfortunate passers-by.

With the high number of elderly people in the area, she became concerned that those with mobility or sight issues could slip and fall on them.

Her many concerns, mixed with the lack of visible action, led her to try to draw attention publicly.

“I know Yishun already has a bad rep and I really wouldn’t want to make it worse, but for the safety of my community and myself, I believe this post is necessary,” she wrote on Instagram.

NEA serves notice to alleged culprit

NEA told MS News that it was aware of the littering issue at the Yishun HDB block.

“In response to persistent feedback on high-rise littering, NEA deployed surveillance cameras in January 2025 and detected littering acts from one of the units,” it stated.

“A notice has been served to the flat owner and [an] investigation is ongoing.”

Additionally, NEA said that it was investigating the latest feedback as well.

MS News has reached out to Mr Jackson Lam for comments on the situation.

