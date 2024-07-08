Family of elderly man in Yishun walkway crash raises over S$150,000, surpassing medical bill goal

Family of elderly man in Yishun walkway crash asks public for financial help, surpasses goal

The family of the man who crashed his car into a sheltered walkway in Yishun on 1 June has surpassed the S$150,000 goal of their crowdfunding campaign for their father, whose medical bills have exceeded S$100,000.

While 76-year-old Aziz Bin Sharif survived the crash, he sustained serious injury and spent 19 days in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. His wife, unfortunately, did not survive the accident.

Once Mr Aziz’s condition stabilises, the family plans to bring him home to Johor Bahru where he will be placed in a nursing home. The incident has stretched the family financially, so they sought help from the public via a crowdfunding page that has since surpassed its crowdfunding goal.

Medical bills have exceeded S$100,000

Mr Aziz’s son, Hanif, revealed to Shin Min Daily that the elderly man had suffered a major stroke while driving, which led to the accident.

As a result, Mr Aziz was seriously injured and suffered brain damage, rib fractures, and internal bleeding, among others.

Due to his serious injuries requiring treatment by multiple specialists, his current medical bills have exceeded S$100,000. As the treatment will take a long time, the costs are expected to rise even higher.

Consequently, Mr Hanif and his brothers began a donation campaign via GIVE.Asia, aiming to raise at least S$150,000. They have since reached this goal.

Currently, the page has raised over S$152,000 from over 3000 donors.

“We are indebted to everyone who has donated,” Mr Hanif told the Chinese daily.

The contributions raised will help cover the “cost of his ICU stay, ongoing treatments, and long-term care”. Proceeds will paid directly to the hospital via GIVE.Asia.

Condition is gradually stabilizing

According to Mr Hanif, his father’s condition is gradually stabilising.

After 19 days in the intensive care unit at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, he was transferred to the general ward on 20 June.

He can now move his head and hands slightly but still relies on a respirator to breathe. He also spends most of his time sleeping and cannot eat or defecate on his own.

As Mr Aziz has suffered a Stage 4 stroke, the brain injuries he has sustained would require extensive and ongoing treatment.

When Mr Aziz’s condition stabilises and his doctor permits his discharge from the hospital, the family plans to place him in a nursing home in Johor Bahru for continued treatment.

“The cost of medical institutions in Johor Bahru is relatively cheap, and our family will bear the cost together,” Mr Hanif told Shin Min Daily.

Wife dies in Yishun walkway crash

The accident on 1 June claimed the life of Mr Aziz’s wife, 74-year-old Zaleha Maksum.

The Bezza sedan that Mr Aziz was driving veered onto a footpath and crashed into a sheltered walkway at Block 820 Yishun Street 81.

Both Mr Aziz and Mdm Zaleha were taken to the hospital unconscious, but Mdm Zaleha later passed away.

At the time of the accident, they were visiting their son in Singapore from Johor Bahru.

Also read: 74-year-old woman dead after car skids on footpath and hits sheltered walkway in Yishun

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News, SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook