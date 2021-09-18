Yishun Wanton Mee Stall Sees Snaking Queue For HK Noodles

Wanton noodles, though available in different variations, are arguably one of the most popular noodle dishes in Singapore.

Source

Despite the ubiquity of such stalls here, a newly-opened one in Yishun recently became the subject of numerous media reports.

Since then, the stall, helmed by a former Crystal Jade chef, has seen long queues of customers dying to have a taste of its Hong Kong (HK)-style wanton mee.

Source

Priced affordably from $5 per bowl, it’s no wonder customers are willing to stand in line while tahan-ing the sweltering heat.

Yishun wanton mee stall sees queue that stretches to adjacent block

Despite starting operations on 9 Sep, Chef Kin HK Wanton Noodle only began garnering attention earlier this week, with numerous media outlets reporting about it.

Source

One eager customer who visited the stall after reading reviews saw a 50-minute queue that stretched all the way to the adjacent block.

Source

Though customers’ inclination to keep a safe distance between one another might have been a contributing factor, there appeared to be at least 25 people in line.

A similar queue was seen when another netizen visited at 8am on Saturday (18 Sep).

Source

Spoiler alert — the queue proved too intimidating for the netizen and he ended up heading somewhere else.

Run by former Crystal Jade chef

The stall is run by 57-year-old Chan Wing Kin, who spent close to 2 decades as an executive chef at Crystal Jade.

Source

As its name suggests, the stall specialises in HK-style wanton mee, which comes in both dry and soup variations.

Source

Purists, however, might want to opt for the soup version as that’s apparently the ‘traditional way‘ to eat.

Source

Other dishes available include beef brisket noodles, fried wanton/dumpling, and wanton/dumpling soup.

Source

Open from 7.30am-8pm daily

If you’re having some serious wanton mee cravings and don’t mind braving the queue, here are the deets:



Chef Kin HK Wanton Noodle

Address: Block 632 Yishun Street 61, #01-14 Singapore 760632

Opening hours: 7.30am-8pm daily

Nearest MRT: Khatib Station

Might want to wait till hype dies down

Given the popularity of wanton mee, the queue seen at the stall is perhaps expected. What’s more, it’s not often that we have ex-restaurant chefs opening stalls and selling food at hawker prices.

That said, given the sharp spike in Covid-19 cases of late, perhaps it’s wise to wait for the hype to subside before heading down.

Wanton mee might be nice and all, but it’s certainly not worth putting your friends and loved ones at risk of contracting Covid-19.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.