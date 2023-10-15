Yishun Woman Seen Dangling Naked On HDB Parapet Is Not Migrant Domestic Worker: MOM

Woman Dangling Naked From HDB Parapet Is Not A Migrant Domestic Worker

A video recently surfaced online of a woman in Yishun dangling naked off a laundry rack along the parapet of an HDB flat.

She subsequently passed away after falling from height.

Even though rumours circulated that the deceased is a migrant domestic worker, Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has refuted these claims.

They also urged members of the public to refrain from speculation while investigations are ongoing.

Woman died after dangling naked from HDB parapet, some speculated she was a migrant domestic worker

According to 8world News, a video depicting a woman dangling naked off a laundry rack of an HDB flat recently went viral.

She was reportedly on the parapet of an 11th-storey flat.

Subsequently, the woman passed away after falling from the height.

As the video made its rounds, social media users reportedly posited that the woman was a migrant domestic helper.

There appeared to be no supporting evidence for these claims.

The original video is no longer available online as of the time of writing.

MOM refutes rumours, insider said she was apparently a local who committed suicide

However, on Friday (13 Oct), MOM put out a statement debunking the claims.

The Ministry said that it is aware of the allegations that a migrant domestic worker had fallen from height in Yishun and passed away.

“This is untrue. The deceased is not a migrant domestic worker.”

On top of that, it urged members of the public to refrain from speculation, as investigations into this case are ongoing.

When 8world visited the scene of the incident, Master Farong Shi, who was there to pray for the deceased, disclosed that she was a local who lived on the 11th storey of the block.

Master Farong Shi also reportedly said that she had committed suicide.

Was unconscious when conveyed to hospital

The police confirmed with 8world that they received a call for help from Block 874 Yishun Street 81, at around 7.20am on Thursday (12 Oct).

Additionally, they said that the 47-year-old woman was unconscious when sent to the hospital. She succumbed soon after from her injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force also told 8world that they conveyed one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Preliminary checks do not indicate the possibility of homicide. Police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines

MS News conveys our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

If you or anyone you know needs someone to speak to, do not hesitate to reach out for help via these hotlines:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

If immediate medical attention is required, you are advised to call emergency services instead.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tiagongsg via Hardware Zone and Google Maps.