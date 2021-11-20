Yong He Opens Takeaway Outlet In Toa Payoh Central On 20 Nov

As far as famous last night supper spots come, Geylang’s Yong He Eating House stands clear for their wallet-friendly Taiwanese offerings.

Central folks who are too lazy to make the trip to Geylang for their shao bing fix will be glad to know that their Tao Payoh outlet has finally opened on Saturday (20 Nov).

Tucked in a corner of 177 Toa Payoh Central, the takeaway outlet opened to snaking queues on its first day.

Even though they have an efficient queuing system, one netizen noted that he had to wait 20 minutes for his order.

Yong He Toast serves Taiwanese-style comfort foods

As part of the brand’s expansion, this is the first of several outlets planned, with the others slated to open in Sengkang and Jurong West.

According to netizens, snaking queues were seen forming outside the outlet on the first day.

Unlike their Geylang outlet, the Toa Payoh outlet features a limited menu as they only do takeaways.

The menu includes you tiao, century eggs, fresh soymilk drinks, and a variety of shao bing variations.

There are 2 styles — a sandwich toast and a one-ingredient flatbread.

The flavours for the flatbread option include:

Beef Sauce

Braised Pork

Otah

Carrot cake

Chinese Sauerkraut

Pork Floss

Scrambled egg

Red bean paste

Kaya

Peanut butter

Plain

Customers can opt to get flatbread ala-carte or with a combo. The latter comes with a 500ml soya milk drink — a perfect way to start any day.

Open daily from 9am-9pm

Nobody wants to go through hoops to get their cravings satisfied so here are directions on how to get to the Toa Payoh outlet.

Yong He Toast

Address: 177 Toa Payoh Central, 01-154, Singapore 310177

Opening Hours: 9am-9pm (Daily)

Nearest MRT: Toa Payoh Station

Do note that, unlike their predecessor, the Toa Payoh outlet is not open 24/7 and customers should plan their trips accordingly.

More brands should open takeaway outlets

Takeaway outlets are popular considering the social climate we’re living in.

More brands should hence capitalise on this and offers us their menus in more locations around Singapore.

Which eatery should take the next step and become the next household franchise? Let us know in the comments below.

