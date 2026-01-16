Youth leaps from ledge to ledge in parkour descent at S’pore multi-story carpark, fulfils his ‘dream’

Youth does parkour in multi-storey carpark, netizens flag dangers

In a video uploaded to the ROADS.sg Facebook group on 15 Jan, a boy can be seen parkouring down what appears to be a Multi-Storey Carpark (MSCP), jumping in a zig-zag pattern from one storey to the next.

According to the caption of the video, he was excited to have accomplished what was “one of [his] dreams” in Singapore.

Teen vaults over guardrail, parkours down MSCP

In the video, the boy can be seen vaulting over the guardrail on the second-highest floor of the MSCP.

He then grips onto the guardrail, before traversing downwards diagonally, jumping from one ledge to the next.

He does this a total of eight times, before finally reaching the ground floor of the carpark.

Netizens mostly disapprove

Many netizens who commented on the post were largely disapproving of the boy’s actions.

Some said that the teen was risking his life for a “meaningless” act.

Others called it “pure stupidity”, and criticised the lack of safety precautions taken.

Another commenter disagreed, believing that the boy was “well trained”, even if the act was dangerous and not something others should attempt.

One commenter also raised a point that he would rather the teen engage in such an activity than other vices.

Parkour not unpopular in Singapore

Singapore’s parkour scene has been steadily growing in recent years, with even some of the older generation picking it up.

There are now a handful of parkour instructors running coaching sessions as well as training camps.

Recently, a 60-year-old woman also made headlines for practicing parkour at a playground.

Previously, there have been cases reported by members of the public and town councils in regard to acts of parkour that involved trespassing.

These acts were reported to the Singapore Police Force for further investigation.

Also read: ‘Can she please take IPPT for me?’: S’pore woman in her 60s does parkour in playground, receives both praise & criticism

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.