Youth repeatedly rams HelloRide bicycle into futsal court walls in Tampines, company to pursue legal action

Netizens condemn actions of youth seen ramming HelloRide bicycle against futsal court walls

Recently, a video circulated online showing a male youth repeatedly ramming a HelloRide bicycle against the walls of a futsal court in Singapore, sparking widespread outrage among netizens.

HelloRide is a popular bike-sharing service in Singapore.

Youth repeatedly vandalises bicycle in Tampines

The video, uploaded on TikTok on 18 Jan, shows the topless and barefooted youth holding onto a HelloRide bicycle.

He starts on a run with the bicycle before releasing it.

The bicycle rolls forward before crashing into one of the futsal courts’ walls.

The bicycle then topples over and clatters onto the ground.

He does this two more times, while other youths around him look on.

According to HelloRide, the incident occurred in Tampines.

Netizens mostly critical of youth’s actions

The video quickly garnered backlash, with many netizens expressing their disapproval of the youth’s reckless behaviour.

Commenters called for authorities to take strict action and impose punishments for the vandalism.

Some users expressed confusion over the youth’s actions, struggling to understand why he would engage in such behaviour.

Meanwhile, one lighthearted user joked that the youth was simply conducting a “quality check” on the bike.

HelloRide to pursue legal action

In response to MS News’ queries, a HelloRide spokesperson confirmed that a police report had been filed regarding the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

“We take such incidents seriously, and will prosecute all cases to the full extent of the law,” the spokesperson said.

HelloRide also vowed to continue educating users on responsible bike-sharing practices and work closely with authorised partners to prevent any further misuse or damage to their bicycles.

Follow-up checks have also been made to ensure that all HelloRide bicycles are in a safe and serviceable condition for users.

Also read: HelloRide bicycles found stacked on canal railing in Clementi, company removes them within an hour

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @weifu_38 on TikTok