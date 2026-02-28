YouTrip user faces issues paying with card in JB, platform reverses charges for declined transactions

YouTrip users complain of charges for declined transactions

A YouTrip customer has been charged for transactions made the day before which were initially declined.

The MS News reader said that they faced issues when attempting to make a payment using the platform’s card on Tuesday (24 Feb).

Several YouTrip users have also taken to social media to voice similar complaints.

Payments getting declined

Speaking to MS News, the reader said that he was at Johor Bahru’s Angsana shopping mall when his payment was declined.

He also observed that there was a “do not honour response” code on the card payment terminal.

“It was very embarrassing in front of the manager, cashier, and the queue,” said the customer, adding that he ended up using his credit card instead.

Reversal payments made for delayed charged payments

The next day, he noticed that the declined transactions had initially been charged, but had since been reversed.

He ensured that the reversals were processed and confirmed that no overcharges had occurred.

That was when he spotted a notice on the YouTrip app, informing users that there were technical issues that were in the process of getting resolved.

In the notice, the platform indicated that the issue was affecting card transactions for users in Singapore and Thailand.

Services such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Automated Teller Machines (ATM) withdrawals were also affected.

Other users also charged for declined transactions

On YouTrip’s Facebook page, several users have also sharing their experience of getting a “double charge”.

One user aired their frustrations, needing to rely on cash after their YouTrip card declined.

In response to the comment, YouTrip has reassured the user that the issue has been resolved, and reversal payments will be processed for all users affected.

MS News has reached out to YouTrip for comment.

