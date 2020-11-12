YouTube Experiences Issues On 12 Nov, From Around 8.14AM

Those who love sipping on their morning cup of kopi while chilling with YouTube videos playing in the background were sadly unable to do so on Thursday (12 Nov) morning.

If you happen to be one of them, you’re clearly not alone, as the streaming platform appears to be down globally.

Source

YouTube videos unable to load on 12 Nov morning

According to Downdetector Singapore, users in the nation started experiencing issues with the video-streaming website from around 8.14am.

Source

The issue appears to have been at its worst at around 8.22am, where more than 3,000 “problems” were experienced.

Source

An MS News reader claimed that there were issues loading videos on the web browser.

Image from MS News reader

The same problem was experienced on the mobile app, with the loading ring going on and on without signs of ending.

Image from MS News reader

However, it turns out users in Singapore aren’t the only ones experiencing issues. The Verge even reported that the outage in question is a global one.

Source

Thankfully, folks from YouTube seem to be fully aware of the problem are took to Twitter to reassure users that they’re in the midst of fixing it.

Source

Users are advised to keep an eye out on their Twitter page for more updates.

Hope issue will be resolved soon

If you’ve been having issues with YouTube this morning, know that you’re not alone.

We hope the issue will be resolved soon so all of us can return to enjoying the content put out by our favourite YouTube again.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from an MS News reader.