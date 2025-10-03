Hong Kong YouTuber grabs woman in public & asks her to be his girlfriend, passersby intervene

Hong Kong YouTuber grabs woman at Causeway Bay

A man in Hong Kong, who was later identified as a YouTuber, was arrested on Sunday (28 Sept) after grabbing a woman on a street at Causeway Bay and dragging her for 10 metres.

A video of the incident posted on Threads shows a man hugging a woman from behind, with one of his hands grabbing her right arm while the other was across her chest.

The woman covered her chest with her handbag and struggled to escape, but was unable to break free.

“Be my girlfriend. I really like you,” he was heard saying.

Fortunately, several male passersby intervened and told the man to let go.

Their actions allowed the woman to escape and call the police, while the suspect stayed close by with his hands together, as if begging for mercy.

Police, who said the incident occured at 9.30pm, arrested the 42-year-old man surnamed Mok, The Standard reported.

The case has been classified as an alleged indecent assault, and an investigation is underway.

Victim thanks people who helped

The victim, a 41-year-old woman, posted a video on Xiaohongshu recounting the incident, Sing Tao News reported.

She said she was heading to the supermarket in Causeway Bay and was about to cross the road when the man suddenly grabbed her tightly from behind.

The woman added that she did not know the man.

She also thanked those who stopped to help, including four foreigners who stayed to accompany her as she waited for authorities to arrive.

YouTuber allegedly films women for content

After the video of the assault went viral, netizens exposed the suspect as a YouTuber who launched his channel in June 2024.

Most of his videos allegedly focused on women, particularly cosplayers and showgirls.

Several people who claimed to have seen Mok at events pointed out that he took his footage from inappropriate angles.

Most recently, the 42-year-old man filmed himself staying out on the streets during a typhoon to see if he would survive.

Reportedly, the suspect also has a photography Instagram account featuring “unusual” photos.

Netizens suspected that the man suffered from mental illness, as someone had filmed him sitting on a railing on Causeway Bay and muttering to himself.

Featured image adapted from @marco_c828 on Threads.