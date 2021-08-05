7 Covid-19 Cases Detected At Yuhua Hawker Centre, Premises Closed Till 19 Aug

The Jurong Fishery Port (JFP) cluster has become Singapore’s largest active cluster since cases broke out there.

Although the port has now reopened, the far-reaching effects of the transmissions are still evident.

On Wednesday (4 Aug), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that 7 Covid-19 cases have been detected at Yuhua Hawker Centre.

The hawker centre is now closed to the public until 19 Aug.

Covid-19 cases at Yuhua Hawker Centre linked to JFP cluster

MOH shared on Wednesday (4 Aug) that 7 individuals who worked at or visited Yuhua Hawker Centre have tested positive for Covid-19.

They uncovered the infections as part of investigations into possible transmissions from fishmongers who visited JFP to collect stocks to sell at markets and food centres.

To curb the spread of infections, MOH has ordered the closure of Yuhua Hawker Centre at 347 Jurong East Avenue 1 from 5-19 Aug.

According to Jurong-Clementi Town Council, the market will continue to operate as normal during this period.

The premise will also undergo deep cleaning.

Visitors encouraged to get tested

All individuals working in the hawker centre have now been placed on quarantine and will be tested.

In a bid to uncover any ongoing community infections, MOH has also extended free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who have visited Yuhua Market and Food Centre.

Those who visited the premises between 21 Jul and 4 Aug are encouraged to book a free swab test. More information about making an appointment are available here.

Besides that, MOH asks that all visitors to the Yuhua Market and Food Centre monitor their health closely.

Visitors should also minimise social interactions as far as possible for 14 days since their date of visit.

Do remember to see a doctor immediately should you develop any Covid-19 symptoms.

Hope number of cases will taper down

Even as Singapore’s Covid-19 situation stabilises, MOH continues to uncover more cases at markets and hawker centres.

Thankfully, authorities have now implemented tighter restrictions at these places to better curb community transmissions.

Hopefully, with these added safety measures, we will soon see the number of Covid-19 cases linked to the JFP cluster tapering down as well.

