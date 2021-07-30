TraceTogether App Or Token To Enter Markets & Hawker Centres From 30 Jul

Most Singaporeans would be watching with concern as the number of cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster increases daily.

With almost 1,000 cases now, part of the reason it’s gotten so big is that the infections have spread to fishmongers and visitors to markets across Singapore.

Thus, it’s become abundantly clear that stringent contact tracing is needed at these places to quickly isolate those exposed to Covid-19.

To that end, compulsory TraceTogether check-in has now been rolled out at markets and hawker centres across Singapore.

Those with loved ones who frequent these places for their daily marketing and dapao-ing needs should remind them of this fact before they go.

Stallholders also must tap in at SafeEntry Gateway

Singaporeans have been doing it at malls and many other public places for months, but so far it hasn’t been compulsory for markets and hawker centres.

But in a media release on Friday (30 Jul), the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced that TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be extended to markets and hawker centres too.

That includes not just customers, but also stallholders and stall assistants working there.

They simply have to tap their TraceTogether token or app on the SafeEntry Gateway boxes.

They can also scan the QR code to check in.

No more free movement through markets

While the public has been used to free movement in and out of markets, even during a pandemic, all that will also change.

These premises will now be fenced up to allow entry and exit at certain access points only.

There will also be NEA and Town Council officers manning these points to assist visitors with SafeEntry.

An access point at Tanglin Halt Market

Officers will prioritise peak periods – like meal times – to man the access points.

However, even if they are not manned, NEA has urged the public to be socially responsible and tap in anyway.

Safe Distancing Enforcement Officers and Safe Distancing Ambassadors will also be patrolling markets and hawker centres to make sure safety measures are being followed.

NEA urges Singaporeans to follow SMMs

The NEA has also urged the public to follow safe management measures (SMMs) at markets and hawker centres.

Interim fencing at Geylang Serai Market

That means they should keep a safe distance from others. They also shouldn’t linger around for too long with no reason.

Obviously, the usual pandemic rules also apply, like wearing their masks properly at all times and washing their hands regularly.

Only by following these rules can we reduce the chance of clusters forming at markets, and avoid having to shut them down.

Do remind your elderly loved ones

Due to the previously porous nature of our markets, having hordes of people going through without keeping tabs on them has made it difficult to contain the existing cluster.

So the next time your ah ma goes to the market, please remind her to bring her TraceTogeter token or her phone, if she’s using the app.

It may be troublesome, but it’s the only way to speed up contact tracing at these places.

