China’s Zhongjing Wanxi Pharmaceutical launches in S’pore, teams up with Science Arts to modernise TCM

Zhongjing Wanxi Pharmaceutical & Singapore’s Science Arts team up to redefine modern wellness

A new chapter in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) unfolded on Tuesday (28 Oct), as homegrown wellness brand Science Arts joined hands with China’s renowned Zhongjing Wanxi Pharmaceutical for the inaugural Zhong Jing Global Launch (Singapore).

Held at Andaz Singapore, the event gathered healthcare experts, industry leaders, and guests from both Singapore and China to celebrate a shared mission: bringing the wisdom of centuries-old Chinese medicine into harmony with today’s modern health needs.

Heritage rooted in excellence

Founded in Nanyang, Henan — the hometown of the “Sage of Medicine” Zhang Zhongjing — in 1978, Zhongjing Wanxi Pharmaceutical is one of China’s top 50 TCM enterprises and a recognised China Time-honoured Brand, a prestigious title granted by the Ministry of Commerce to heritage enterprises known for enduring quality and cultural legacy.

For nearly five decades, the company has upheld its guiding principle “药材好，药才好” (good herbs, good medicine), using only the highest-quality herbs.

This dedication to authenticity and purity has made Zhong Jing a household name in China, trusted for both its classic formulas such as Liuwei Dihuang Wan and Wuji Baifeng Wan, as well as its modern health innovations.

Today, Zhong Jing operates a comprehensive health ecosystem that spans herbal medicine, agriculture, healthcare, wellness products, and food innovations — all developed to make TCM accessible, reliable, and relevant to the modern lifestyle.

At the launch, Ma Yun, General Manager of Zhongjing Wanxi Pharmaceutical, called the company’s entry into Singapore “a key milestone in the global journey of TCM”.

“This marks not just our expansion into Southeast Asia, but a commitment to share the wisdom of Chinese medicine — its authentic ingredients, time-honoured formulas, and modern health concepts — with the people of Singapore and beyond,” he said.

He added that Zhong Jing’s goal is to apply modern technology to time-tested formulas, ensuring every product meets today’s standards of quality and efficacy, allowing customers to experience the true essence of TCM: “Medicines made with integrity from the finest herbs.”

A meaningful partnership built on shared values

For Science Arts, the collaboration represents both continuity and renewal. Established nearly 60 years ago, the company has built a legacy of trust by promoting TCM culture and providing safe, effective health solutions.

Its Mei Hua Brand of Chinese proprietary medicines has been part of local households for over three decades, and in 2008, it received the Singapore Prestige Brand Award (Heritage Brands category) for its contribution to the nation’s healthcare landscape.

Chan Choy Yeng, General Manager of Science Arts, described the partnership as “a meaningful convergence of heritage and innovation”.

“This partnership is not just a strategic collaboration, but a meeting of values and culture,” she said. “By combining Eastern wisdom with international standards, we can present a modern path to health that speaks to people everywhere.”

Experts explore TCM’s future in modern healthcare

A highlight of the launch was a thought-provoking expert forum featuring distinguished academics and industry leaders from Singapore and China.

Moderated by Associate Professor Linda Zhong from Nanyang Technological University (NTU), who also heads the NTU Chinese Medicine Clinic, the panel discussed how classical teachings, particularly those of Zhang Zhongjing, can be integrated into modern clinical practice and scientific research.

She was joined by Han Li Hua, Director of Nanyang Zhang Zhongjing Hospital and Henan University of Chinese Medicine’s Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases; Goh Tong Hwee, Director of the Chinese Medical and Drugs Research Institute; and Mr Ma.

Their discussion explored how TCM can evolve responsibly through education, international collaboration, and innovation, while staying true to its roots.

Blending culture, science & taste

Guests also enjoyed a product showcase by Liu Ze Chang, Marketing Director of Zhongjing Wanxi Pharmaceutical, who introduced a curated range of health and food innovations tailored to Singapore’s market, such as new sauces made from shiitake mushrooms cultivated using patented techniques.

A playful cultural moment came when Mr Liu shared that Zhang Zhongjing, the famed physician himself, was said to have invented dumplings. The story goes that he created them to treat frostbite, wrapping medicinal herbs and lamb in dough — an early example of food as medicine.

After the presentations, guests were treated to a networking tea session featuring live sampling stations and a popiah counter where chefs used Zhong Jing’s signature mushroom sauce to craft fresh spring rolls.

“Singapore is where East meets West,” said Mr Ma. “We’re excited to bring traditional Chinese medicine, steeped in centuries of wisdom, to a new generation that values both cultural heritage and scientific understanding.”

Zhong Jing & Science Arts: a shared path to holistic wellness

This partnership isn’t just about two companies coming together — it’s about making TCM easier to trust and use in everyday life.

By combining Zhong Jing’s heritage and expertise with Science Arts’ deep understanding of local needs, the collaboration aims to bring customers modern, reliable TCM products that fit seamlessly into today’s wellness routines.

As more people look for natural ways to stay healthy, this partnership shows how ancient traditions and modern science can work hand in hand to help everyone live a little better, every day.

For more information, visit the Zhongjing Wanxi Pharmaceutical website. Their Chinese proprietary medicines, mushroom sauce, and blueberry jam are available on Science Arts’ website and Shopee, with more products to be launched soon.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Science Arts and Zhongjing Wanxi Pharmaceutical.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Cyrus Oh.