African Lions At S’pore Zoo Have Fully Recovered From Covid-19

Earlier this month, lions at Mandai Wildlife Reserve (MWR) tested positive for Covid-19.

The big cats were believed to have contracted the virus after being exposed to staff who were Covid-19 positive.

After a brief period of isolation, MWR declared that the African lions at the Singapore Zoo have fully recovered.

As such, they will no longer be on ‘Stay-Home Notice’ (SHN) and will return to their exhibits from Saturday (27 Nov).

African lions will return to S’pore Zoo exhibit from 27 Nov

According to a Facebook post by MWR, the African lions at Singapore Zoo have fully recovered from Covid-19.

As a result, they will return to their exhibit on Saturday (27 Nov).

However, the same cannot be said for their friends, the Asiatic lion pride, over at Night Safari, who will remain in ‘quarantine’. MRW says that they are recovering well nonetheless.

MWR also took the opportunity to thank well-wishers for their concerns.

After the Asiatic and African lions tested positive for Covid-19, their exhibits were closed on 7 and 9 Nov respectively.

Lions were doing well after contracting Covid-19

Earlier this month, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung provided a positive update on the lions’ well being via a Facebook post.

He says that the lions were “bright, alert and doing well.” He also shared that zookeepers have tinkered with lions’ diets by including more vitamins and supplements.

Before this, the lions were reportedly exhibiting mild signs of sickness that include coughing, sneezing, and lethargy.

Pay the African lion exhibit a visit

It’s a relief to learn that the African lions have successfully recovered from Covid-19.

We hope this will be the last case of Covid-19 among the animals in MRW.

If you happen to be visiting MRW this coming holiday, do drop by the exhibit to send your love to the lions.

