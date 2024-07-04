‘Frail & alone’: Father of otter family ‘Zouk Dad’ spotted on 3 July with injuries

‘Zouk Dad’ spotted on 3 July with ‘numerous injuries’

With the sad news of Singapore’s beloved otter matriarch “Zouk Mum” passing away on 28 June, it was also reported that her partner — affectionately known as “Zouk Dad” — had gone missing.

On Wednesday (3 July), the Otter Channel Facebook page posted an update reporting a sighting of the otter patriarch.

According to the post, Zouk Dad was moving well, catching his own fish and eating, despite having “numerous injuries”.

Otter patriarch spotted days after going missing

Zouk Dad was sighted with the help of dedicated otter watchers “who tracked and identified him”.

Otter Channel also noted that he was alone.

Several netizens expressed relief upon seeing the update on Zouk Dad, with some sharing their concern about him.

“His appearance seems similar to B mum’s final days. Getting thinner and frail,” remarked one commenter.

They then speculated that these could be the signs of old age.

Meanwhile, another commenter reminisced, “I remember when he was a young blur fella courting Zouk Mother. Father Time is undefeated.”

It’s not clear where otter watchers had spotted the ailing creature. MS News has reached out to Otter Channel for comment.

‘Zouk Dad’ was ousted from family

On 30 June, Jess Emmett shared on Facebook that she and other otter watchers saw a change in behaviour in the Zouk otter family at the start of the month.

During this period, other otters began shadowing the family, and both Zouk Mum and Dad had visible injuries.

Around the same time, the family ousted the otter patriarch and accepted a “loner” — an otter that did not originally belong to the group.

At the time of the post, watchers spotted the otter at Botanic Gardens looking worse for wear, with a “very bad open head wound.”

Featured image adapted from Otter Channel on Facebook