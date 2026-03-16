South Korean singer 10cm gives S’pore fans full refund after performing concert despite throat issue

10cm gives all Singapore concert attendees full refund due to concert not being performed to ‘artist’s best condition’

South Korean singer 10cm has announced that all attendees will receive a full refund for his Singapore concert after performing despite a sudden throat issue.

The announcement was made by concert organiser FriedRice Entertainment in a Facebook post at about 8.50pm on Saturday (14 Mar).

The concert, titled “2026 10CM Asia Tour <To 10CM: Chapter 1> in Singapore”, was held at The Theatre at Mediacorp and was scheduled to start at 6.30pm.

Despite the performance going ahead, the organiser said a refund would still be issued to everyone who attended.

Singer’s vocal condition deteriorated on concert day

According to FriedRice Entertainment, singer Kwon Jung-yeol’s throat condition suddenly deteriorated on the day of the concert.

He received medical attention before the show.

However, he ultimately decided to proceed with the performance for fans who had been eagerly anticipating the concert.

The organiser later apologised to fans for being “unable to present a fully complete performance in the artist’s best condition”.

“As such, a full refund will be issued for this concert,” the post said.

FriedRice Entertainment added that the artist’s health and safety will remain the top priority, and that they are closely monitoring his condition while supporting his recovery.

10cm is a South Korean indie pop act currently consisting of Kwon Jung-yeol.

The group originally debuted as a two-member band before guitarist Yoon Cheol-jong left in 2017 due to health reasons.

The act is widely known for contributing songs to the original soundtracks of popular Korean dramas, including Goblin, Our Beloved Summer, and Lovely Runner.

Singer reportedly apologised to fans before concert

According to a fan’s post on Facebook, Mr Kwon apologised for his condition before the concert began and announced that the entire audience would be given a full refund.

The singer also asked the audience not to take photos or videos during the show, a request that fans reportedly respected.

“Not a single mobile phone doing recordings in sight. No distractions. Purely enjoyment of the music,” the fan wrote.

Fans get surprise handshake session

According to the same fan, Mr Kwon was visibly touched that the audience stayed until the end of the performance.

To further apologise, he added a hi-bye session for all attendees.

However, fans were surprised when the session turned out to be a handshake with every audience member, rather than a simple wave or high-five.

“I had a huh moment, when I saw him shaking hands and had only that few seconds to come back to my senses before my turn,” the fan said.

However, the artist reportedly had to cancel group photo and signed card benefits for the selected concertgoers.

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Featured image adapted from @kwon_yeol on X.