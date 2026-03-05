K-pop star Dara denies fellow 2NE1 member Park Bom’s accusation of drug use

2NE1’s Dara denies fellow member Park Bom’s accusation about drug use

41-year-old K-pop star Dara has denied her fellow 2NE1 member Park Bom’s recent accusation that she had used illegal drugs.

In an Instagram story posted on Wednesday (4 Mar), Dara wrote, “I have never done drugs.”

“I hope she stays healthy,” she also said, referring to 41-year-old Bom, who has been in hiatus since Aug 2025 for health reasons.

Bom previously caught smuggling Adderall

The controversy began on Tuesday (3 Mar), when Bom posted a handwritten letter on Instagram, saying she was writing to share “the truth” and that she was going to talk about something “sensitive” and “frightening”.

“I am being cautious in case it causes uproar, but the medication Adderall, which is labeled as a psychotropic drug, weighs on my mind. I really didn’t want to bring it up again,” she wrote.

She expressed that she feels afraid bringing the topic up, as mentioning the drug on the news could quickly ruin her reputation.

In 2010, Bom sparked controversy after mailing Adderall into Korea without customs declaration or Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approval, The JoongAng reported.

Adderall is a psychotropic drug used to treat ADHD that is approved by the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

However, it is highly addictive and is also banned in South Korea.

Prosecutors eventually suspended Bom’s case after confirming that she was using it for medical reasons.

Bom accuses agency of covering up Dara’s drug use

Bom explained that Adderall is not an illegal substance and that she had used it to treat her Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), Koreaboo reported.

She alleged that Dara, whose real name is Sandara Park, was caught using drugs and that their entertainment agency had made her a scapegoat.

Park Sandara was caught on drugs, so they made Park Bom into a drug addict to cover it up

“At the time, there wasn’t even a specific medication system or law in this country regarding Adderall. Strangely, after [me], a law was created,” she added.

She then appealed for netizens to investigate the facts.

Bom also addressed her and Dara’s former entertainment agency, CEO, record producer, and other fellow member, CL, in her letter.

I hope YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-suk, Teddy, and Lee Chae-rin refrain from reporting to the country that Park Bom used more than the prescribed amount of drugs when she hadn’t used a single one in almost 30 years.

Bom’s associate says singer is unstable

The post was deleted from the platform a few hours after it was posted. Dara also reportedly unfollowed Bom on Instagram.

Dara’s agency, Abyss Company, said they cannot confirm the issue as the artiste’s contract had expired. However, her aide told the media that Bom’s claim is groundless, Star News Korea reported.

Meanwhile, a close associate of Bom said the letter was written while she was struggling with unstable health.