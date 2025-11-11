K-pop star Hyuna collapses on stage during Macau festival, apologises to fans

K-pop singer Hyuna apologises to fans after fainting during Macau show on 9 Nov

Fans gasped in shock when K-pop star Hyuna suddenly collapsed on stage during a music festival in Macau on Sunday (9 Nov).

The 33-year-old South Korean singer later apologised to fans and assured them that she was fine.

Hyuna had reportedly lost 10kg in the month leading up to the music festival.

Fans shocked after Hyuna faints during Macau performance

Videos on social media showed a tired-looking Hyuna performing her song ‘Bubble Pop!’ at Waterbomb Macau.

Midway through her dance, the singer fainted and fell limply onto the stage.

Two other performers rushed to check on her, while fans screamed in surprise.

A security guard hurried over and picked Hyuna up, with the K-pop star appearing to be completely unconscious.

The audience fell into a concerned silence as the man rushed Hyuna off stage.

Hyuna apologises to fans who attended music festival

Later the same day, Hyuna posted an apology to her fans on Instagram.

“I’m really, really sorry,” she wrote, “I wanted to show my best, but I feel like I wasn’t very professional.”

She added that she does not remember anything about what happened.

The 33-year-old took the opportunity to apologise to fans who paid to watch her perform at Waterbomb Macau.

“I will continue to work hard and build up my stamina,” she said, assuring fans that she was fine and urged them not to worry about her.

K-pop star lost 10kg in 1 month before festival

In the month leading up to Waterbomb Macau, Hyuna had reportedly lost 10kg from dieting.

Hyuna was previously diagnosed with vasovagal syncope in 2020, which prompted her to temporarily halt her activities.

The condition can cause a sudden drop in blood pressure and heart rate due to stress, fatigue and drastic weight loss.

This, in turn, may lead to reduced blood flow to the brain and may cause temporary loss of consciousness.

The 33-year-old South Korean singer, a former member of groups such as Wonder Girls and 4Minute, has seen great success as a solo artist.

Also read: JJ Lin reveals heart condition during concert, continues performing despite apparent discomfort

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @p.anhss on TikTok.