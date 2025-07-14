JJ Lin reveals heart condition during concert, continues performing despite apparent discomfort

JJ Lin announces that he has heart problems, relies on daily medication

Singaporean singer JJ Lin dropped a bombshell during the final show of his ‘JJ20 Final Lap’ world tour, revealing to a stunned audience that he suffers from heart problems and now relies on daily medication.

The Mandopop star had been holding a nine-night run at Beijing’s National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest.

On Sunday (13 July), during the final concert, he made the unexpected announcement.

“In April 2024, I was diagnosed with heart problems,” he told the crowd, prompting a collective gasp.

“I have to rely on daily medication to control it. The news truly left me stunned — I never thought something like this could happen to me.”

Vows to keep going despite diagnosis

With his voice heavy with emotion, Lin continued: “In that moment, I felt the hourglass of life speeding up. I asked myself, ‘How much longer can I keep singing?'”

The stadium fell into a stunned silence, the weight of his words settling over the audience.

But then Lin smiled and added: “Still, I told myself — even if my heartbeat goes out of rhythm, I’ll keep pushing forward.”

JJ Lin doubles over in pain mid-concert

The crowd responded with thunderous cheers and shouts of encouragement, especially when Lin declared that he would continue performing, vowing to hold 100 more shows of the ‘JJ20’ world tour.

He emphasised that everything he and his team had done was for the fans who had travelled from all over the world.

While he resumed the concert after his heartfelt speech, the performance took a dramatic turn.

Midway through the show, Lin suddenly doubled over in pain, clutching his shoulder and then his abdomen.

“Don’t die!” one fan cried out in distress as Lin turned away from the audience, taking a moment to compose himself.

Wincing and visibly tensing from the pain, Lin steadied himself before pushing through and continuing to sing.

Netizens plead for him to get more rest

Lin’s revelation sent shockwaves across Chinese social media, with fans flooding Weibo with messages of concern and support.

One commenter, accompanied by crying emojis, pleaded with the singer to take better care of himself.

Another netizen said they could accept it if he stopped singing, but not if he passed away.

A fellow fan who also lives with heart issues tried to reassure others that such conditions are manageable with proper care.

Agency responds to health concerns

Earlier in July, one fan noticed Lin wearing a black bracelet during performances, something he had never worn before.

After the announcement, it became clear that it was likely a heart rate monitor.

In response to growing concern, Lin’s management issued a statement, saying: “Thank you everyone for your concern. JJ has been undergoing regular medical check-ups.”

“Now that the tour has concluded, he will be taking more time to rest and focus on his health after completing his remaining commitments.”

Also read: Mandopop King JJ Lin gives out red packets to his staff at Miracle Coffee in Art Science Museum

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Weibo.