Singapore Confirms 9 New Covid-19 Cases On 11 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 9 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (11 Jun).

3 are from the local community, all of which are currently unlinked.

There are also 6 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

Today’s tally brings our total case number so far to 62,236.

Phase 3 Heightened Alert to commence on 14 Jun

After 2 weeks of Phase 2 Heightened Alert (P2HA), Singapore has thankfully been able to bring our case numbers down significantly.

Now that we’ve made good progress, the Covid-19 Taskforce has announced a move towards Phase 3 Heightened Alert (P3HA) instead.

Source

From Monday (14 Jun), several restrictions will be loosened, including:

Up to 5 pax for social gatherings

Households may receive up to 5 unique visitors/day

Resumption of personal care services like facials, which require unmasking

Resumption of live spectator performances

Of course, rules like safe distancing still apply, with groups of 5 having to keep at least 3m away from each other.

Dine-ins meanwhile can resume from 21 Jun, so you can catch up with friends you haven’t seen in a while.

Vaccination registration open to 12-39-year-olds

In a bid to extend vaccinations to even more people, MOH has finally opened registrations to 12 to 39-year-olds.

Only Singapore Citizens can register their interest first. Long-term residents will likely be able to follow suit in due time.

Children under 18 should note that they’ll need parental consent before registering. 12-year-olds, in particular, must ensure that they’ve crossed their birthdays before booking an appointment.

Source

If you fall in this category and have yet to register, you may do so via the link here.

Expect some waiting time before MOH sends you a link to book your appointment, as it’s subject to availability.

Hope for further progress beyond P3HA

While we welcome the move towards P3HA, we’re certainly bracing ourselves in case of any unexpected changes.

But that aside, we’re hopeful for the situation to continue improving, so we can move past the many restrictions and re-establish some form of normalcy.

Featured image by MS News.