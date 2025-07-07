More than 130 cats left in van in scorching US heat, at least 28 found dead

At least 28 cats dead after over 130 left in van in scorching heat

A 69-year-old woman has been arrested after more than 130 cats were found inside a van parked under the sweltering sun in the United States (US), resulting in the deaths of at least 28 of them.

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Santa Nella, California on 29 June at around 5.30pm, following a report of several cats in distress.

Van crammed with over 130 cats in 37°C heat

When officers arrived, they observed numerous cats in visible distress through the van’s window.

Upon entry, authorities discovered 106 severely emaciated cats and 28 that had died.

The animals had no access to food or water, and outdoor temperatures had reached up to 99°F (about 37°C) that weekend.

The woman identified as the owner of the cats, Jeannie Maxon, was arrested on 93 counts of animal cruelty and booked into Merced County Jail.

Investigations remain ongoing.

Cats sent to shelter, to be adopted after medical clearance

All surviving cats — ranging in age from one week to eight years old — were removed from the van and transported to the Merced County Animal Shelter for immediate medical care.

A local veterinary centre was also engaged to assist with treatment.

Following the incident, authorities noted a strong public interest in adopting the cats, prompting them to issue an update on the adoption process.

In a Facebook post, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office explained that the cats are subject to a 14-day hold following a seizure hearing.

After this period, they must be medically cleared by a veterinarian before becoming available for adoption.

Once cleared, the cats will be listed on the Merced County Animal Shelter’s website and shared via Merced Sheriff Animal Services’ social media platforms.

Authorities also thanked members of the public for their outpouring of support and willingness to give the animals a second chance.

