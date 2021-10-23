All 14 Covid-19 Fatalities Reported On 22 Oct Had Underlying Medical Conditions

On Friday (22 Oct), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,637 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 3,039 in the community, 592 in workers’ dormitories, and 6 imported ones.

The health ministry also confirmed the passing of 14 individuals due to Covid-19 complications.

To date, 294 people have succumbed to the coronavirus, as our national death toll creeps closer to 300.

14 Covid-19 fatalities on 22 Oct include 7 unvaccinated patients

According to MOH, the 14 fatalities reported on 22 Oct comprise individuals aged 41-97 years old.

Their vaccination statuses were as follows:

7 unvaccinated

1 partially vaccinated

6 vaccinated

Though the youngest casualty was among the 6 who were fully vaccinated, the 41-year-old reportedly had a weak immune system and a severe, underlying lung disease.

The remaining cases involved 59-97-year-old patients. Similar to the 41-year-old, all of them had various underlying medical conditions.

Over the past 7 days, 73 individuals have passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

395 patients receiving oxygen treatment or ICU care

Meanwhile, the number of severely ill patients receiving oxygen treatment and ICU care appears to be on a downward trend.

As of 22 Oct, 57 patients are in ICU, a significant drop from the peak of 71 reported on 19 Oct.

The downward ‘slope’ appears to be more gentle for those receiving oxygen supplementation but has similarly tapered down from the peak of 346 cases on 21 Oct.

MOH closely monitoring 5 active clusters

MOH is currently keeping a close eye on 5 active clusters, including 4 welfare and care homes.

The cluster that’s perhaps most troubling is the one at AWWA Comunity Home for Senior Citizens which reported 22 new cases, essentially doubling in size to 44. All the cases involve residents at the home.

The cluster linked to Bukit Batok Home for the Aged meanwhile has 129 cases in total after reporting 20 new cases.

Banyan Home @ Pelangi Village and MWS Christalite Methodist Home clusters saw more modest growth, with 10 and 3 new cases respectively.

The remaining cluster inked to PCF Sparkletots @ Zhenghua has 19 total cases. Of these, 12 are students, 5 are staff members, and 2 are household contacts of positive cases.

Hope situation improves

Reporting double-digit fatalities on a daily basis is certainly worrying, which is why complying with efforts to curb the virus spread is more important than ever.

Perhaps one source of relief is that the number of severely ill Covid-19 patients appears to be falling, placing less stress on our healthcare system.

As we continue our fight against the virus, let’s diligently do our part to help as a society. Adhere to all safety precautions and reduce unnecessary social activities.

Hopefully, our efforts will pay off soon enough and we can enjoy greater freedom again.

