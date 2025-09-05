28-year-old driver jailed 2 years over 140kmh CTE crash that split car & killed 2 passengers

Man jailed after 140kmh CTE crash in Seletar that split car & killed 2 passengers

A 28-year-old driver was sentenced to two years’ jail after speeding at up to 140kmh on the Central Expressway (CTE), causing a crash that killed two of his friends.

On 10 Aug 2023, Ong Wei Long drove his second-hand car along the CTE with two passengers: his friends Shannon Lim Xin Rong and her boyfriend, Tan Bing Quan, both 26.

After midnight, the trio were headed towards Seletar Aerospace Drive when Ong entered a slip road towards Seletar West Link.

Travelling at 116kmh to 140kmh — nearly triple the 50kmh limit — Ong failed to handle a bend on the slip road and his car struck a tree with such force that it tore into two parts.

The front half remained on the slip road, while the rear section landed on a nearby slip road.

Couple could not be saved

Ms Lim was found unconscious in the front passenger seat, while Mr Tan, who had been sitting behind her, was found dead on a nearby grass patch.

Ms Lim, who had suffered serious injuries, was declared brain-dead roughly a week later.

Her death was attributed to a cervical spine injury.

As for Ong, he sustained spine fractures and other injuries, requiring nearly three weeks of hospital treatment before being transferred to a community hospital for rehabilitation.

Reckless speed directly led to fatal crash

In court, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicole Tay said Ong’s actions posed grave danger.

“We emphasise that this occurred while the accused was negotiating a bend along a slip road, which is an area where a driver would need to exercise greater care,” she noted.

The prosecution stressed that his reckless speed had directly led to the fatal crash.

On the other hand, defence lawyer Adrian Wee said Ong was remorseful and had a clean driving record since obtaining his licence in 2016.

“We urge the court to consider that our client has already been severely punished by having to live with the fact that he has caused the death of his two friends,” he said.

Mr Wee described Ong’s guilt as “a burden he must carry for the rest of his life” and “the utmost deterrent and retributive effect” on him.

The defence asked the court to weigh Ong’s remorse and personal suffering alongside sentencing.

On Thursday (4 Sept), Ong pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death.

He was sentenced to two years’ jail and disqualified from driving for 10 years from the date of his release.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of eight years’ jail and a driving ban.

Also read: Car Splits In Half After Freak Accident At Seletar, Passenger Pronounced Dead At Scene