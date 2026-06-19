15-year-old student arrested for suspected drug abuse, among 76 nabbed during CNB operation

15-year-old nabbed for suspected drug abuse during 5-day islandwide anti-drug operation

Over the last five days, 76 suspected drug offenders in total were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

One of them was a 15-year-old student who is suspected of drug abuse, CNB said in a news release on Friday (19 June).

15-year-old suspected of drug abuse is youngest arrested in operation

The teenager was the youngest suspect arrested in the islandwide anti-drug operation, which was conducted over five days from 15 to 19 June.

Some estates covered were Chai Chee, Boon Lay, Bras Basah, Geylang, Orchard, Serangoon, Telok Blangah and Woodlands.

The total amount of drugs seized included:

about 97g of cannabis

49g of ‘Ice’

7g of heroin

a small amount of ‘Ecstasy’

They have an estimated street value of more than S$7,000.

Unit in Bedok North raided

In particular, CNB raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Bedok North on Wednesday (17 June) morning.

There, a 57-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

Drug paraphernalia was found and seized from the unit.

2 more S’porean men arrested on the same day

Follow-up investigations subsequently resulted in the arrest of two more Singaporean men.

They were nabbed on the same day, during two concurrent operations.

One of them was a 36-year-old suspected of drug trafficking offences. The other was a 70-year-old suspected of drug abuse.

About 3g of ‘Ice’ and a small amount of ‘Ecstasy’ were seized from the younger man’s residential unit and from the elderly man.

5 nightspots raided, close to 130 people checked

During the operation, CNB also conducted raids on various nightspots in town with officers from the Singapore Police Force and Health Sciences Authority.

Close to 130 people were checked across five nightlife establishments from Thursday to Friday (18 to 19 June).

The raids were part of sustained efforts to clamp down on illegal activities, CNB said.

As part of the enforcement operation, 61 people suspected of consuming drugs were tested with saliva test kits.

This resulted in one female foreign national, aged 26, being arrested for suspected drug abuse.

Suspects under investigation for drug activities

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing, CNB said.

According to CNB, trafficking a controlled drug, offering to do so, or any act or offer in preparation for or for the purpose of trafficking, is an offence under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973 (MDA).

This applies whether the offender acts on their own behalf or on behalf of someone else, even if that other person is overseas.

Also read: 14-year-old student among 139 suspected drug offenders arrested by CNB during islandwide raid

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Featured image adapted from Central Narcotics Bureau.