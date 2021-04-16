Singapore Confirms 34 New Covid-19 Cases On 16 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 34 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (16 Apr 2021).

32 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

For the first time in over a month, Singapore has 2 community Covid-19 cases. The last time we reported that number was on 3 Mar.

Today’s tally brings our total so far to 60,769.

This is developing news. We’ll update once more information is available.

