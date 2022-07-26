16 Diners Leave Woodlands Eatery Without Settling S$1.1K Bill, Return To Pay After 5 Days

Diners Return To Rasa Istimewa Waterfront Restaurant In Woodlands & Settle S$1.1K Bill

As meals drag late into the night, it’s not uncommon for diners to accidentally overlook payment in their haste to return home.

Thankfully, most of us have the integrity to return and pay up even after a significant period.

Recently, a group of 16 dined at a restaurant in Woodlands, racking up a bill that amounted to nearly S$1,200.

After the restaurant put up an appeal for them to settle the bill, the diners returned after five days and finally paid up.

16 diners left Woodlands restaurant without paying bill on 21 Jul

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a restaurant manager shared that 16 diners patronised the eatery at about 8pm last Thursday (21 Jul).

The restaurant in question is Rasa Istimewa Waterfront Restaurant, located at Woodlands Waterfront Park.

The customers reportedly ordered two 10-pax set meals, as well as satays and drinks. Their bill eventually came up to S$1,188.

At the time, the restaurant was short-handed, with only four workers on shift.

After finishing their food and desserts, the group left the eatery without paying. The staff also did not stop them, assuming that the group had settled their bill.

When the manager and staff were tallying the accounts at around 9pm, they realised that the 16 customers had not paid for their meal.

Customers return & settle bill 5 days later

According to the manager, the group of customers appeared to be colleagues, and the dinner was some form of “team building” activity.

The manager also shared that they had no means of contacting the customers as they did not make any reservations.

On Tuesday (26 Jul), five days after the incident, Shin Min Daily News posted an article detailing the restaurant’s predicament.

Upon queries from MS News, a restaurant staff revealed that someone had returned to settle the four-figure bill.

Glad that the bill was eventually settled

As with most things, it’s possible for diners to forget to pay after a meal.

Whether or not it was intentional, we’re glad the customers returned to settle the payment, preventing the restaurant from making any unnecessary losses.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Rasa Istimewa Waterfront Restaurant on Facebook.