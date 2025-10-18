Woman in China discovers husband’s 16-year affair after mistress shows up at father-in-law’s funeral

Woman in China finds out about husband’s 16-year affair at funeral

A man’s long-term affair was thrust into the spotlight after his mistress appeared at his own father’s funeral.

The other woman had shown up to the event, introducing herself as the daughter-in-law.

The revelation, which happened in June 2022, quickly upended what had been a nearly two decade long marriage.

According to the South China Morning Post, the case ended up in court where the husband was sentenced to a year in prison for bigamy.

Mistress claims to be the deceased’s daughter-in-law

Ms Shang, the man’s wife, said that she did not recognise the woman at the funeral.

The woman, named Wen, began calling herself the deceased’s daughter-in-law and wept beside his coffin.

Stunned by this, Ms Shang confronted her husband of 19 years but he could only evade her questions.

An investigation revealed that the man started his infidelity three years into their marriage.

Ms Shang’s husband would spend days away from her, explaining that it was for work.

In reality, he had been visiting Wen in another city.

The two also even had a child together.

Wen’s neighbours claimed the couple referred to each other as husband and wife.

When Wen needed to get a medical operation, the man signed her consent form and referred to himself as her husband.

Court sentences adulterous man to prison

Since her discovery, Ms Shang has taken the matter to court.

Although they were never formally married, the court found that the husband and Wen had entered into a common-law marriage.

This constituted bigamy, which is illegal under Chinese law.

The man then appealed the verdict, saying that he and Wen were never formally married and were just “supporting each other”.

However, his argument was rejected and he was thus sentenced to a year in prison.

