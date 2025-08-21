‘Don’t you feel bad for her?’: Doctor in M’sia questions man after 19-year-old wife gave birth to fifth child

Doctor in Malaysia questions man whose 19-year-old wife gave birth to fifth child

In a post on Threads, a new mother from Klang, Malaysia, recalled a conversation she overheard at the hospital.

A doctor had reportedly reprimanded a man whose 19-year-old wife had just given birth to her fifth child.

Even more shockingly, the teenage mother said her first pregnancy occurred when she was in Standard 6 — the equivalent of Primary 6 in Singapore.

The conversation left the original poster (OP), who was a young mother herself, in shock.

A 19-year-old with 5 children

In the post, the woman said she still remembers the conversation vividly, even though it occurred about four years ago.

As she was lying in bed after delivering her baby, the OP struck conversation with a very young woman who had also just given birth.

The OP initially thought that the 19-year-old had just delivered her first baby, but was floored when she discovered it was, in fact, her fifth.

The young mother later revealed that her oldest child was already six years old and that she had given birth to him when she was 13.

She then had three subsequent pregnancies:

Second child was four years old

Third child was two years old

Fourth and fifth children were twins

Supervising doctor unamused by situation

Despite the 19-year-old being safe and healthy, the woman recalled the supervising doctor being less than impressed.

The doctor reminded the couple about the importance of proper family planning. She even recalled the doctor questioning the husband harshly.

“She’s only 19, and she has already given birth to 5 children. Don’t you feel bad for her?” the doctor allegedly asked.

The OP recalled being in shock as she was a young mother herself.

“I thought I was crazy enough. I got married at 16, and I gave birth when I was 18, but I insisted on completing my SPM,” she wrote.

