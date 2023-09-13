2 Elderly People Discovered Dead At Home In Sembawang & Bukit Merah, Both In Their 60s

2 Elderly People Found Dead At Home In 1 Day

Two elderly people were discovered dead in their homes in separate cases on Tuesday (12 Sep).

One was a 62-year-old female teacher in Sembawang who had plans to retire later this year. She had apparently passed in her sleep.

Another was a man, also in his 60s, who had seemingly been dead for a few days.

People only found out about his passing when the stench from his body permeated the entire corridor of his block.

Elderly teacher found dead in Sembawang home

According to Shin Min Daily News, both bodies were discovered on Tuesday (12 Sep).

The first case was of a female teacher who resided in a unit at Block 503A Canberra Link in the Sembawang area.

When reporters arrived at the HDB block, vehicles belonging to the police and crime scene investigators were already at the carpark.

The authorities have reportedly been investigating a unit on the seventh story since around 10am. Multiple relatives of the deceased were also present at the unit.

62-year-old teacher passed in her sleep

A relative of the deceased told Shin Min that the late educator lived alone.

Family members had called the police when they were unsuccessful in contacting her the day before. When authorities arrived, they discovered she had passed in her sleep.

The relative added that the late teacher had intended to retire later this year, and no one expected her to leave so suddenly.

Police confirmed with Shin Min that they received a report of unnatural death at 10.01am that day.

Paramedics pronounced a 62-year-old woman dead on arrival, the police said.

Although the police have ruled out the possibility of criminal activity, investigations into the woman’s death are still ongoing.

Man in his 60s who died in Kim Tian Place unit was last seen a week ago

The second case happened at a 10th-storey unit at Block 124 Kim Tian Place.

An elderly man in his 60s had reportedly been dead at home for days. However, people did not notice it until the stench permeated the corridor outside.

A resident told the paper that police had to survey the area one by one before finding the unit in question.

One of the neighbours, who wishes to remain anonymous, shared that they believed two men, both in their 60s, resided in the unit.

“The last time anyone saw the deceased going out of the house was about a week ago,” they explained.

The neighbour also added that the odour had been present for about three or four days, but no one paid it any mind as they thought a dead rat had caused it.

Stench from man’s corpse still lingers a day after he was found

When Shin Min visited the unit a day after the discovery, residents who came out of their houses were all holding air fresheners as the rotting stench persisted.

What appeared to be “corpse liquid” was also seeping through the gap between the front door and the ground of the affected unit.

On top of that, Shin Min observed a lump of hair-like substance near the liquid.

However, it is not clear who it belongs to.

