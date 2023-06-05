M’sian Motorcyclist Gets Hit By 2 Vehicles While Travelling To S’pore, Family Seeks Eyewitnesses

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Motorcyclist Sustains Serious Injuries After Collision With 2 Vehicles

While a 35-year-old Malaysian motorcyclist was on his way to work in Singapore, two vehicles collided with his bike.

The accident left him with serious injuries, and he now requires a respirator to breathe.

His family is now appealing for eyewitnesses with footage to come forward and assist with the investigation.

2 vehicles collide with Malaysian motorcyclist

According to China Press, the accident occurred at around 3am near Kota Tinggi Road towards Johor Bahru on 2 June.

The motorcyclist, surnamed Liang, worked as a chef in Singapore. He was on the way to work from his home in Bandar Cemerlang when a Ford Ranger abruptly lost control and knocked him down.

Two motorists passing by the scene of the accident then stopped to assist Liang. As the motorist was unable to move, one of them stayed with him while the other directed traffic away.

The driver of the Ford Ranger also remained in the area.

Shortly after, another car sped down the road. While the motorist directing traffic was able to jump out of the way, Liang and the other motorist were both unable to do so.

The subsequent collision caused Liang to fall unconscious, while the motorist sustained a fracture to his left foot.

Driver responsible for second collision tried to flee scene

Speaking to China Press, Liang’s sister said her brother was still conscious after the first collision. He had reportedly told the motorist that he was in pain.

The driver responsible for the second collision, she added, had allegedly attempted to flee the scene. He did not stop until other motorists went to intercept him.

Following the incident, both drivers told her that they did not have a dashcam with which they could have recorded footage of the respective crashes.

In addition, the driver of the second vehicle claimed he had hit a tree instead of a person.

Now hospitalised, Liang’s condition is still critical. Those with dashcam footage of the incident are urged to step forward and contact his sister at +60 016-7220089.

Worked in Singapore for nearly 15 years

According to China Press, Liang had worked in Singapore for nearly 15 years. Though he used to live in Singapore, he got married in 2019 and has been riding back and forth from Malaysia to Singapore since.

His sister noted that though he’s married, he has no children.

As his condition is critical, his family members remain worried. He has to use a respirator to breathe and the hospital requires two to three weeks to observe his condition.

As for the kind Malay motorcyclist, he is still in hospital for treatment.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press on Facebook.