‘It took me 20 years’: Applicant shares long education journey into NUS

After rejection 20 years ago, applicant successfully got into NUS

Entering the National University of Singapore (NUS) is no mean feat, especially when you understand the full context of one particular applicant.

Roy Ang took 20 years to finally gain admission into one of the world’s top universities.

In a heartfelt Facebook post shared on Tuesday (3 March), the applicant reflected on his more unconventional journey towards one of the world’s top-ranked universities.

Rejected by NUS 20 years ago

In the post, Mr Ang shared that he did not grow up in an education-centred environment.

“Neither of my parents had formal schooling, and academics were never my strong suit,” he wrote.

Two decades ago, he applied to NUS but was rejected.

Instead of giving up, he chose to carve out a different path for himself.

Graduated from SIM-UOL while working at HSBC

Early on in Mr Ang’s career, he worked at HSBC while pursuing a finance degree from Singapore Institute of Management-University of London (SIM-UOL).

“Those years shaped me — not just academically, but through the friendships and mentors who continue to influence how I think and build today,” he reflected.

Mr Ang added that much of his learning happened outside the classroom, through books, conversations, and people generous enough to share their experiences.

Father’s passing became a turning point

A major turning point came when his father died.

The loss reminded him of the fragility of life and how chances should be taken when possible.

If there are things you want to attempt, you shouldn’t wait too long.

So he took it upon himself to give it another go this year.

Mr Ang applied to graduate school in NUS to deepen his understanding of business and technology — and this time, things turned out differently.

Offered a scholarship, but chooses different Master’s programme

While he was “grateful” to be offered the Entrepreneurship Scholarship for the NUS Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA).

However, he ultimately decided to accept a place in the Master of Science in Engineering Design and Innovation programme instead.

Mr Ang mentioned how the next year or two will be an “interesting balance” between taking a Master’s degree and spending quality time with his young family.

Netizens praise his perseverance

In the comments section, many commended his determination, describing his journey as motivational and wished him the best of luck in his studies.

One Facebook user wrote: “You’re an inspiration!”

Another netizen applauded the journey, adding that Mr Ang’s constant yearning for knowledge is the “real growth”.

MS News reached out to Mr Ang for more information.

