Injured man weighing 200kg rescued from fifth-floor room in Thailand, over 200 bottles of urine found

Man weighing over 200kg rescued from fifth-floor room after being trapped due to health issues

A 200kg man was rescued from his fifth-floor room in Thailand after being trapped for an extended period due to health issues.

The rescue operation took place in a five-story commercial building in Khlong Toei, Bangkok, on Tuesday (13 Jan).

Man had fungal infections on both legs

The 55-year-old man was found in extremely poor health, with visible fungal infections on both of his legs.

His room was filled with piles of garbage, including over 200 bottles filled with urine, reports Thailand’s Channel 8.

Neighbours revealed that the man had a large body frame and often wrapped his legs in cloth and gauze to manage his open wounds.

Despite his condition, he was able to go out on his own to buy food and necessities from nearby convenience stores and could still ride a motorcycle.

They added that he did not live with any family members, but his parents would occasionally visit him.

Rescue operation took over four hours to complete

Upon examination, medical personnel found that the man was unable to move and was suspected of suffering from a concurrent ischemic stroke.

Due to the building’s constraints, they decided to carry him down the staircase, a mission that took over four hours and involved 10 officers.

Rescue officer Ms Piyaluck (name transliterated from Thai) revealed that the mission was particularly challenging because the patient was larger than the stretcher.

The team, therefore, had to use extra straps to keep him secure.

Getting him through the doorframe was challenging. The door frame was so small that it took a lot of effort and care to squeeze the man through without causing any injuries.

However, the real difficulty arose when they had to manoeuvre the man down the stairs.

They had to tie him with a rope to the head of the stretcher to steady him, while about 10 staff members worked together to slide him down slowly, carefully navigating the sharp turns on every floor.

Man transported to hospital for checkup

The man was then safely transported to Chulalongkorn Hospital, where doctors would conduct a thorough checkup.

It is known that the patient had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure.

Featured image adapted from Channel 8 on Facebook.