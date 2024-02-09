2024 TOTO Hong Bao Draw Happening On 23 Feb With S$12M Prize

2024 TOTO Hong Bao Draw With S$12 Million Jackpot Prize Taking Place On 23 Feb

Singapore Pools has announced that its annual Hong Bao Draw will be taking place on 23 Feb.

A top prize of S$12 million is up for grabs at this year’s draw, which will occur at the Singapore Pools building.

Operating hours will also be extended at Singapore Pools’ branches on 23 Feb and authorised retailers from 21 to 23 Feb.

Singapore Pools announces 2024 TOTO Hong Bao draw

In an announcement via its website, Singapore Pools revealed that it will hold its Hong Bao Draw for 2024 on 23 Feb this year.

Taking place at the Singapore Pools building at 9.30pm, the draw for 2024 offers a staggering top prize pool of S$12 million.

Singapore Pools has also extended operating hours for its main branch, other outlets and authorised retailers.

The main branch and other branches will operate from 8am to 9pm on 23 Feb.

Meanwhile, authorised retailers will stay open from 8am to 8pm on 21 and 22 Feb, and from 8am to 9pm on 23 Feb.

3 winners for last year’s draw

Last year, snaking queues formed at Singapore Pools outlets leading up to the draw.

The jackpot prize had swelled to S$12.8 million at the time. Three lucky punters ended up winning it, each bringing home S$4.27 million.

Earlier this month on 2 Feb, the TOTO Reunion Draw took place with one lucky punter winning the whopping S$6 million prize.

They had purchased their ticket at a retailer in Jurong West.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Pools and Google Maps.