94.7% of S’pore students score at least 3 H2 passes in 2025 A-Level exams

Almost all students scored 3 H2 passes for A-level exams in 2025

10,393 out of the 10,977 students who sat for the 2025 Singapore-Cambridge ‘A’ Level examinations attained at least three Higher 2 (H2) passes, with a pass in General Paper (GP), the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint press release on Friday (27 Feb).

This 94.7% is a slight increase from the 94.2% score achieved by the 2024 cohort.

The 2025 cohort is also the first to sit for the exams under the new University Admission Score (UAS) computation method.

Revised UAS system for student agency

According to SEAB, the fourth content-based subject is now included only if it improves the candidate’s final UAS.

Also, Project Work is excluded from the computation, as it is now a Pass/Fail subject.

“These changes were introduced to give students greater agency in calibrating their learning load for better holistic development and student well-being, they said.

The changes are also meant to encourage students to pursue their learning interests and not be “overly concerned” about their final examination results.

Early indicators show improvement for students

Feedback from students has indicated that the changes reduced “test anxiety” over their fourth content-based subject.

Additionally, more students were able to offer H3 subjects in 2025 compared to the previous year.

More students also participated in Science Research Enrichment programmes, with MOE and SEAB noting that these trends indicate a shift towards interest-driven learning.

Applying to autonomous universities and polytechnics

Students interested in applying for admission to the Autonomous Universities (AU) and for AU scholarships should submit their applications online via the respective AUs’ websites.

Hard copies of their GCE-A Level certificates are not required.

Applicants should approach the respective AUs directly for more information.

Eligible GCE A-Level graduates who wish to further their studies at the polytechnics can be exempted from modules in about 130 courses.

“This can potentially reduce the time taken for them to obtain a polytechnic diploma by up to one year,” MOE and SEAB added.

Interested students should apply directly to the polytechnics from 25 Feb to 10 Mar for matriculation in April 2026.

Students also have the option to apply in August 2006 for matriculation in October 2026.

More details can be found on the respective polytechnics’ websites.

Students encouraged to explore options available

MOE and SEAB encourage graduates to explore the range of education and career pathways available.

The authorities recommended that students refer to MOE’s CourseFinder and the MySkillsFuture Student Portal for more information.

Students may also consult their school’s teachers or Education and Career Guidance (ECG) counsellors for help.

They may also make an ECG counselling appointment via the ECG centre at MOE.

