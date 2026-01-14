86.9% of S’pore students scored 5 passes & above in 2025 O-Level exams

Nearly all students who sat for O-Level exams in 2025 obtain at least 1 pass

19,522 out of the 22,468 students who took the 2025 Singapore-Cambridge ‘O’ Level examinations have secured 5 passes or more, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB).

A press release shared on 14 Jan revealed that while the percentage (86.9%) is lower than that of 2024 — where 87.7% of candidates achieved the same results — it is higher than that of 2023 (86.8%) and 2022 (86.2%).

Additionally, 99.8% of all candidates in 2025 obtained at least one pass, while 96.8% obtained at least three C6 grades or more.

How to apply to schools?

Students who wish to apply for admission to junior colleges (JCs), Millennia Institute (MI), polytechnics, and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) may do so via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) using their O-Level examination results.

Applicants can submit their preferred course choices via the JAE website from 4.00pm on 14 Jan to 4.30pm on 19 Jan.

The JAE-Internet System (JAE-IS) can be accessed through the Singpass application on mobile phones.

Release of school posting results

The posting results of the JAE application will be released on 3 Feb via JAE-IS or SMS to the applicant.

Applicants posted to JCs and MI are to report to their institutions on 4 Feb.

If they are unable to do so due to valid reasons, they should contact their posted school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place, and the school will reserve the place for them.

Applicants posted to ITE will receive enrolment instructions via email on 3 Feb, while applicants posted to polytechnics will receive their enrolment email by end-February.

