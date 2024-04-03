S’pore opts out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games after assessing feasibility

Singapore opts out of bid to host 2026 Commonwealth Games

Singapore has opted out of organising the 2026 Commonwealth Games, leaving the event without a host.

The news was announced in a joint statement by Commonwealth Games Singapore (CGS) and Sport Singapore (SportSG) today (3 April).

After assessing the feasibility of hosting the multi-sport event, the Lion City decided not to make a bid.

Original host Victoria withdrew bid to host Commonwealth Games

Prior to Singapore’s declined invitation, other countries also expressed their unwillingness to host the Games.

The original host was set to be the southern Australian state of Victoria. In July 2023, however, it withdrew its bid.

Victoria’s decision was motivated by a projected cost blow-out.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the estimated budget had skyrocketed to A$7 billion (S$6.2 billion), up from the original A$2.6 billion (S$2.3 billion).

State premier Daniel Andrews stressed that he was not ready to channel more government funds to make up the potential losses, The Guardian reported.

Prior to that, Australia’s Gold Coast had also pulled out of hosting the 2026 Games due to a lack of support from the government.

General assembly was held in Singapore to encourage associations to bid as host

In light of the circumstances, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) held a general assembly in Singapore last November.

During the meeting, CGF encouraged member associations to host the Games.

The federation also announced that the potential host would receive £100 million (S$170 million) in support, ST noted.

Just last month, Malaysia also rejected an offer to host the Games, citing challenges such as the high organising costs and time constraints.

“The length of time needed and the cost was seen to be particularly prohibitive,” Malaysia’s Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

Although Singapore has similarly assessed the suitability of staging the event, it eventually declined too.

In a statement to MS News, CGS and SportSG said they “studied the feasibility of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games and have decided not to make any bid to host the Games”.

The most recent edition of the Commonwealth Games was held in 2022 in Birmingham.

