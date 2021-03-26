12 New Covid-19 In Singapore On 26 Mar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 12 new Covid-19 cases on Friday (26 Mar).

This brings our national tally to 60,265.

1 of today’s cases is in the community while the remaining 11 are imported from overseas.

This is the first local infection in almost 2 weeks.

More information will be available later tonight.

MOH closes last active cluster on 25 Mar

Yesterday, the MOH reported 17 new imported cases.

All of them were placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and tested positive for the coronavirus during their period of isolation.

MOH has also closed our last active cluster – linked to Case 60102 – since it has been 28 days since no linked cases have been reported.

Additionally, all 438 residents in UTown – where Covid-19 RNA was found in wastewater – had tested negative for the virus.

Here’s a breakdown of the 17 cases:

11 Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines

2 Work Pass holders who arrived from India

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Ecuador

1 Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from Nepal

1 Singaporean and 1 PR who returned from Nepal

No reason to let our guard down

The emergence of a local infection after almost 2 weeks would understandably cause concern to some Singaporeans.

However, the situation in Singapore remains under control, with a vast majority of cases having being imported.

We have faith that the authorities are doing all they can to ringfence the infection and prevent clusters from forming.

MS News wishes all infection with the Covid-19 virus a speedy and complication-free recovery.

Featured image by MS News.