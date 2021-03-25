Singapore Reports 17 New Covid-19 Cases On 25 Mar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 17 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (25 Mar).

This brings our national tally to 60,253.

All 17 cases reported today are imported and were placed on SHN when they arrived in Singapore. There are no new cases in the community and in workers’ dormitories.

This marks the 13th straight day in which there are no local infections in Singapore.

MOH will share more information about the new cases later tonight.

15 Covid-19 infections yesterday

Yesterday, Singapore detected 15 new Covid-19 infections, all of which were imported.

All of them were placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and tested positive during their period of isolation.

9 of them are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

There are 3 cases involving Work Pass and Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from Indonesia and India.

The remaining 3 are Singapore Citizens who returned from Indonesia and the UK.

Cannot afford to let down our guard

Though Singapore will be easing some safe management measures in the coming weeks, we cannot afford to let our guards down and risk clusters forming.

Apart from adhering to these measures, we hope eligible Singaporeans would get their vaccinations done when it becomes available to them.

After all, we won’t just be protecting ourselves from the coronavirus, but potentially those we cherish and love too.

Featured image by MS News.