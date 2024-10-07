2-year-old-boy in M’sia weighing 26kg sparks concern from netizens in viral video

2-year-old-boy weighing 26kg raises concern from netizens in viral video

A two-year-old boy in Malaysia has attracted social media attention for his unusually large size for his age, prompting both fascination and concern from netizens.

The viral video, believed to have been filmed at a local restaurant, shows the toddler and his family dining.

The clip, posted on Saturday (5 Oct) on the Facebook page Malaysia Punya Hal, has garnered more than 72,000 views as of the time of writing.

2-year-old finishes pack of nasi ayam goreng on his own

In the footage, the boy draws attention as his father struggles to lift him from a high chair.

He then walks around the restaurant, further catching the eye of other diners. At one point, he’s seen eating the last bits of rice with his hands.

According to the caption, the boy weighs 26kg and reportedly finished an entire pack of nasi ayam goreng by himself.

Netizens raise concerns over boy’s health

While some commenters remarked that the chubby boy looked adorable, others expressed worry about his health.

Many noted that obesity at such a young age could make him more susceptible to fatigue and illness.

Some netizens shared personal experiences, mentioning the health challenges they faced as adults with obesity, such as breathing difficulties, and hoped the boy could avoid similar struggles.

A few also expressed concern about the possibility of the boy facing bullying due to his size as he grows older.

They also noted that although he seems cute now, his parents could unfairly blame him for being overweight and lazy as he grows older.

Many urged the parents to seek medical advice and consider a more balanced diet for their child, saying that while he may appear cute now, it’s important to address his weight early to prevent potential health issues in the future.

