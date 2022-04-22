2nd Booster Not Being Recommended For Ages 60-79, They Can Get If Requested

Booster Now Recommended For All 12 & Above Regardless Of Previous Infection

Despite Singapore further easing restrictions on 26 Apr, the risk of severe effects from Covid-19 infection still persists.

Thus, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has recommended that seniors aged 80 and above get a second booster shot, and allowed them to do so on a walk-in basis.

A 2nd booster shot is not being recommended for those aged 60 to 79 at this time, though.

However, they can still get the 4th jab if they wish to at vaccination centres in Singapore.

Vaccine effectiveness varies across age groups

At a press conference held by the Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) on Friday (22 Apr), MOH Director of Medical Services Kenneth Mak said vaccine effectiveness against severe disease varies across age groups.

According to local data, effectiveness for people above 60 is well above 80% and sometimes 90%, 120 to 180 days after a booster dose, he added.

However, a second booster doesn’t benefit those aged 60 to 79 to the same extent as those above 80, though there’s still some benefit, he noted.

That’s because the incidence of severe infection in the younger age groups is lower compared with those above 80.

60-79 age group can get 2nd booster

Thus, MOH is not yet recommending that those in the 60-79 age group get a 4th dose of vaccine, Dr Mak said.

Nevertheless, they are allowing people in this age group to get their second booster if they wish to.

This can be administered about five months after their previous booster dose, said an MOH news release on Friday (22 Apr).

They can do so before 7pm, at any vaccination centre in Singapore that offers mRNA vaccines.

2nd booster not as beneficial in younger ones

For younger age groups — i.e. those between 12 to 60 years old — the second booster is “not as beneficial at this time”, Dr Mak said.

According to data, the overall boosting against infections waned rapidly after about two months.

He pointed out that the risk of severe infection for this age group is much lower.

Thus, the second booster strategy for the younger ones is more appropriate when there’s a new wave involving a variant of concern, rather than when the situation is currently improving.

2nd booster still beneficial for above-80s

In another news release on Friday (22 Apr), MOH maintained that a second booster is still beneficial for all people aged 80 and above.

That’s because they’re most at risk of severe disease and the waning of vaccine effectiveness, the ministry said.

They also recommended that those living in aged care facilities like nursing homes, and medically vulnerable persons — who’re at increased risk of severe disease — get the 4th jab.

Immunity in recovered persons wanes: MOH

While some may already have gotten their second booster, they’re some who haven’t received their first booster yet.

That may be because they’ve recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection.

However, MOH has said that the immunity in people who’ve recovered wanes with time, even though they’ve already completed their primary vaccination series.

Thus, they’re now recommending that all people aged 12 and above get a booster dose, no matter whether they’d previously recovered from Covid-19 or not.

1st booster should be taken with 9 months

According to MOH, those who’ve recovered can get their first booster from about 28 days after the infection.

The first booster should also be received no later than nine months after completing the primary vaccination series.

Additionally, from 1 Jun, those who wait more than nine months to get their first booster will see their vaccination status expire.

To get a first booster dose, people may walk into any vaccination centre before 7pm.

MOH affirms importance of up-to-date jabs

Dr Mak has affirmed the importance of having up-to-date vaccinations.

This will lessen the risk of severe infection and death from Covid-19, he added.

But if you’re below 80 and already received three doses, you don’t need any more yet — unless you’re concerned and want it.

Hopefully, the recent improvement of our Covid-19 situation will be sustained, and such concerns will be relegated to the past.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ong Ye Kung on Facebook.