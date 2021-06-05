Singapore Confirms 18 New Covid-19 Cases On 5 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (5 Jun).

13 are in the local community, all of which are linked to previous cases.

There are also 5 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs). 3 are Singapore citizens or Permanent Residents (PRs).

Today’s tally brings our total case count so far to 62,176.

JEM & Westgate to reopen after 2-week closure

After a 2-week closure for thorough cleaning and disinfection, JEM and Westgate malls in Jurong East are ready to welcome customers again.

On Sunday (6 Jun), both malls will reopen for the first time since they closed following the discovery of several Covid-19 cases there.

As of 4 Jun, however, the cluster at both malls seems to remain active, with 63 cases.

Whether more will surface, remains to be seen, and we’d have to wait for further updates from MOH.

But since proper cleaning has been carried out, the mall is likely safe for visitors, as long as they adhere to SafeEntry and safe distancing measures.

Of course, the rules of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) apply too.

Vaccines cleared for people with allergies

In other good news, MOH has lifted restrictions on the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for people with allergies.

Starting today (5 Jun), such individuals can proceed to register for their jabs if they’ve missed the chance for their age groups.

Those in doubt can also refer to an allergist for a subsidised evaluation. Once the specialist gives the green light, they may proceed with greater assurance.

MOH expects the move to benefit roughly 32,000 residents in Singapore, which is an encouraging development.

Hope situation here will improve further

While the case numbers seem to be stabilising, we’re still far from certain that the virus will no longer be a serious risk to our health.

We should thus continue to take the necessary precautionary measures to protect ourselves until we receive further instructions from the authorities.

Till then, let’s stay safe and hope for more improvements in the local Covid-19 situation.

