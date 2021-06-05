JEM & Westgate Due To Reopen After 2-Week Closure

For the past 2 weeks, Jurong East residents have been without 2 of the popular malls in their vicinity due to a precautionary closure. This was following the discovery of a large number of Covid-19 cases linked to JEM and Westgate malls.

Source

But today (5 Jun), the 2-week closure is finally coming to an end, heralding the long-awaited reopening of the malls.

From tomorrow (6 Jun), Westies can look forward to shopping there again, if the reopening is on schedule.

JEM & Westgate likely to reopen on 6 Jun

After the Ministry of Health (MOH) declared JEM and Westgate as a Covid-19 cluster, they instructed the malls to close for 14 days.

Source

The move was to facilitate deep cleaning and disinfection, as a significant number of cases were traced back to the 2 locations.

Source

As of yesterday (4 Jun), the cluster recorded 63 positive Covid-19 cases.

But now that 6 Jun is around the corner, the malls are expected to reopen, with JEM earlier stating that it’ll do so after 7am tomorrow.

Source

MS News has reached out to both malls’ managements for confirmation of this matter.

Good news for folks in Jurong East

Westies, particularly those in Jurong East, will be delighted to know that the 2 malls will soon be open again.

Though they’ve still had IMM and JCube nearby, JEM and Westgate offer a variety of shops one would often find in faraway areas, like Foot Locker and their very own IKEA.

Now that the shops and eateries are reopening, there’ll be more options for Westies to get their retail fix from.

Take care while out & about

While the reopening of JEM and Westgate is something many have anticipated, we hope this doesn’t invite crowds to queue up there.

With Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) still in place, hopefully, visitors will adhere to the measures and stay safe while shopping.

We also wish the patients a smooth recovery and pray that MOH will eventually close the cluster.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and archello.