5-Pax Family Dine-Ins Still Too Risky In Current Situation

It seems that dinner plans with the family will have to be put on hold for a while longer. On 20 Oct, during a Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) press conference, co-chair Lawrence Wong answered various queries regarding dine-in restrictions.

He said that as it stands, it’s still “too risky” to allow 5 people from the same household to dine in together. However, the authorities will continue to look into the matter.

This comes as a response to a suggestion from the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS).

Authorities will review dine-ins measures in the coming weeks

Speaking during an MTF press conference on Wednesday (20 Oct), Mr Lawrence Wong clarified that they are still looking into allowing 5 members from a household to dine in together.

The Covid-19 situation is still in a precarious state and allowing this rule would be considered “too risky”. Additionally, the pressure on the healthcare system has not let up recently.

Mr Wong reiterates that not all measures will have to remain frozen or static and that the authorities will continue to review the situation in the coming weeks.

Measures will not last indefinitely

Although the authorities have extended current measures for an additional month, Mr Wong reassures that they will not last “indefinitely”.

He also acknowledged that this has been the most difficult phase in Singapore’s journey through the pandemic so far.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Mr Wong also calls for everyone to have faith that the situation will improve in the near future.

Hope authorities will ease measures in due time

While the news comes as a disappointment not just for families but for business owners as well, it is a necessary precaution that needs to be put in place.

Hopefully, as the situation improves, the authorities will ease the measures in the coming weeks.

We can start planning for meal dates with our loved ones then, but in the meantime, let’s stay safe.

Featured image by MS News.